Xi Jinping stresses advancing Peaceful China Initiative to higher level

BEIJING: General secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Xi Jinping has emphasized efforts to promote the Peaceful China Initiative to a higher level.

Xi made the remarks while presiding over a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on Friday.

He called for continuous efforts to make the country safer, society more orderly, governance more effective and the people more satisfied.

Thanks to the constant efforts of the CPC Central Committee to enhance leadership and systems in national security since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, China has successfully written a new chapter marked by the twin miracles of rapid economic growth and long-term social stability, Xi said.

To adapt to the development and changes of the situation and tasks, the building of a Peaceful China can only be strengthened, not weakened, Xi noted.

“A holistic approach to national security serves as a major guideline for advancing the Peaceful China Initiative to a higher level, which we must resolutely pursue,” Xi said.

Party committees and governments at all levels should work to lay a solid foundation for the long-term stability of the country by promptly and effectively addressing security issues, Xi stressed.

Noting that the Peaceful China Initiative is for the people and relying on the people, Xi urged efforts to effectively safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of the people, as well as social fairness and justice.

“Preventing and defusing all kinds of risks is a major task of building a Peaceful China,” Xi said, stressing the need to give top priority to safeguarding national political security.

Xi called for strengthened work in fields such as disaster prevention and mitigation, cyberspace security, artificial intelligence security and more, with focus on preventing risks in key areas.

Xi highlighted efforts to improve crime prevention and control, and to promote the law-based handling of public complaints.

He also called for upholding the absolute leadership of the CPC Central Committee over national security and judicial, procuratorial and public security work, and emphasized the need to leverage modern technologies to enhance social governance effectiveness.

Li Yan, vice president and professor of the Southwest University of Political Science and Law, shared her understanding and suggestion on advancing the Peaceful China Initiative during the group study session.