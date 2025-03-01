Towards prosperity

By: Usman Ali Awan

History has long stood on thesis and anti-thesis. For and against. Theories have evolved with time. Names have come and gone, some remained while others perished. I always used to question the concepts and blurry lines between free-will and pre-destination. What I can control and what is not in my control? Isn’t that what we all wonder? Wouldn’t life be easy if we figured that out? After reading Isaac Asimov this year, I realised that big minds like Asimov have discussed the themes of pre-destination and free will in his series which does not leave me alone in contemplating on the very question.

Last week, there was a public session by Munawar Abadullah who completes the definition of an entrepreneur. The session was myth-busting for me. As I put in my Facebook post, “I have been in many seminars and this one I will remember for a long time.” After the public session, I had a chance to sit with Mr. Munawar and talk about the roadmap of the country. The conversation that I had with Mr. Munawar has been penned down in this article. Before I open up on what was discussed around the growth of Pakistan, first let me add some jewels that I picked up from the public session.

TAKEAWAYS FROM THE SESSION

“The sane of today is a saint,” said Mr. Munawar. He further added that none of us is normal and that we are all programmed. Isn’t it true that we are like one customer avatar that are similar in behaviours be it laughing or crying? We all have similar tastes, similar goals and similar dreams. There is no one normal today, the normal of today would be a saint. Delving more into what Munawar taught was that belief systems are everything. The lens with which you view the world challenges everything but itself. When hit from outside, like in such talks, one begins to question the questioner i.e. our own mind. Another thought-provoking element in the session was when he said that “the only thing pre-destined is your family and your facial features”. Everything else is in your hand. “You manufacture your luck.” Stop putting everything to destiny and create your destiny. He further added “Motion creates blessings.” As many Western authors have said showing up is like half of the success, showing up and being present is a great driver of achieving. You gotta be in to win as Mr. Sunny Ali taught us, I thought of it in the session. Taking a steer more into the lens, Mr. Munawar added that “Morals and values are subjective,” all of us think they are on the right path carrying the right value sets while others, be it on the other side of the country or world, are wrong. Only I am right is a myth. Maybe the people in the other part of the world think the same about us? Never reach a conclusion. All the big minds in history like Socrates used to ask questions but today we have no questions but answers only. Science itself resulted out of questions. How can we today have no questions at all?

After the public session when asked how Pakistan and Pakistani Freelancers like myself can pave the way forward. Here is what he suggested.

UNDERSTANDING THE WEST

Soft skills, sometimes overlooked by technical talents, are key to freelancing. Mr. Munawar shed light on understanding Western clients’ cultural nuances. Not only is programming, SEO or running Facebook ads important, but so is communication, respecting time differences, and keeping commitments. International clients expect discipline and timeliness as professional standards. “The sort of content they laugh at, we don’t laugh at, and vice versa.” added Mr. Munawar. Therefore, bridging the gap between East and West is important in successful freelancing. Reading their books, reading psychology, sales, and sociology book along with watching their movies may get us better insights on how they operate.

I could relate to all this as after four years of freelancing, I’ve learned that soft skills are crucial, especially when working with international clients. It’s not simply about your technical expertise or project turnaround time, understanding your clients’ tiny details is equally important.

Being early for meetings or replying quickly to emails can show clients your professionalism. Respecting their time zones, public holidays, and business practices is key. No degree in cultural studies is needed, but a little research may improve relationships and increase repeat business. Making your clients feel comfortable and respected is key. Who doesn’t want to work with someone who understands?

THE VISION FOR E-ROZGAAR CENTERS

When asked about how freelancing can further strengthen Pakistan’s IT exports, Mr. Munawar shared the story of e-Rozgaar centres. Playing a pivotal role in giving the vision e-Rozgaar centres, with the efforts of many others he added, today there are 36 centres. These centres teach freelancers various freelancing technical skills. This government program equips 10,000 people to succeed in worldwide marketplaces. According to The News “Over 11,000 Punjabi youngsters graduated from the e-Rozgaar Training Programme in 2023, earning Rs130 million.”

THE VISION OF EXCELLENCE CENTERS

To take the idea even further, Mr. Munawar shared the term “Excellence Centers”. These Excellence Centres would teach technical skills like eRozgar but would also teach basic English and soft skills. That is where the freelancers of Pakistan are lacking today. They understand the algorithm but they do not understand the psychology of the client.

Such Excellence Centers can either be started independently or inside universities, Mr. Munawar added. Imagine a place where university students don’t just learn but also apply their knowledge to create digital products. Here, students can experiment, innovate, and turn their ideas into digital products that address both local and global challenges. Mr. Munawar added that “while studying, students can create digital products and by the time they graduate, they can enter the market and compete practically.”

“First, they create the product for free with the support of Excellence Centers but later they can start an entire company with a product that has passed the initial test of time.” This isn’t just about academic growth but fostering a breed of entrepreneurs and innovators who can enhance Pakistan’s presence on the international stage. The focus is on creating a dynamic ecosystem where students learn to transform theoretical knowledge into market-ready solutions, driving forward Pakistan’s digital and economic ambitions. Now imagine 220+ universities in Pakistan starting Excellence Centers on their campuses. This will create a mass effect in growing the country. By improving both hard and soft skills at the same time, these centres would create a complete space where students can not only learn but also make digital products that are ready for the market.

Here is a breakdown of what Mr. Munawar Abadullah’s Excellence Centers envision:

Soft skills enhancement to ensure students can navigate any professional environment.

Deep dives into Western psychology to better understand international clients’ expectations.

Encouraging innovation through access to the latest tools and technologies. Fostering entrepreneurship by guiding students from ideation to execution.

Real-world projects that allow students to apply their learning in meaningful ways. Collaboration with industries to solve real-time problems and offer internships.

Providing resources, mentorship, and funding to help turn innovative ideas into successful businesses.

THE GROWING INTERNET PENETRATION IN PAKISTAN

We also discussed the potential entry of Starlink which could give internet access to the entire Pakistan. According to the Global Digital Insights Report 2023: “Approximately 111 million internet users, represent a penetration rate of about 45.7% of the population.” With the entry of satellite internet like Starlink, more than 50% of Pakistan would have internet access. There should be infrastructures today that can take on millions of Pakistanis who can contribute to IT exports, build a career for themselves and move this country forward. Excellence Centers envision creating an army that competes globally. The youth of Pakistan has amazing talent, it just requires nurturing.

FINAL THOUGHTS

As we approach this changing period, the message from Munawar Abadullah is clear. Knowledge, technical proficiency, and unshakable discipline are the keys to success. Continuous pursuit of knowledge, studying psychology, sociology, finance and biographies will be your biggest partner in achieving ultimate freedom that surpasses financial freedom.

The author is an eCommerce freelancer and a writer having written for 10+ publications across Pakistan and UAE, some names include The Nation, Dawn, Khaleej Mag and World Times.