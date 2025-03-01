‘Time to unite and help poor,’ President, PM greet nation on advent of Ramazan

President highlights significance of Ramazan as a month of mercy, forgiveness, and self-purification

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday called on the nation to embrace the spirit of Ramazan by extending support to the poor and promoting unity among Muslims.

According to reports, in his message at the start of Ramazan 1446 Hijri, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude for the blessings of the holy month.

PM Shehbaz emphasized that it is a time of patience, gratitude, compassion, and sacrifice.

The prime minister urged people to remember the underprivileged and help them according to their capacity.

The prime minister stressed the importance of strengthening the unity of the Muslim Ummah and fostering cooperation and brotherhood.

Similarly, President Asif Ali Zardari also extended his heartfelt congratulations to the nation and the Muslim Ummah on the beginning of Ramazan.

President Asif Ali Zardar highlighted the significance of Ramazan as a month of mercy, forgiveness, and self-purification.

He called on the people to go beyond their means in supporting the underprivileged, emphasising that charity and generosity play a crucial role in building a compassionate society.

“This sacred month reminds us of the suffering of the needy and urges us to rise above personal interests, extend a helping hand, and fulfill our duty towards the less fortunate,” the president said.

Asif Ali Zardari prayed for Pakistan’s peace, stability, and prosperity and encouraged the nation to embody patience and piety throughout Ramazan.

Both leaders urged the people to make the most of this blessed month by embracing its values of love, brotherhood, and generosity, ensuring that no one is left behind during this time of spiritual reflection.

Earlier, the PM of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif launched Rs20 Ramazan package for 4 million deserving families across the country, benefitting about 20 million people.

Addressing the launching ceremony, the prime minister said that a total of 4 million deserving families comprising about 20 million people would get relief from this package which would be distributed in the first ten days of the holy month.

Each family through digital wallets would get Rs5,000, he said, expressing his satisfaction that the price hike had been reduced this year when compared with the previous figures during the holy month of Ramazan.