NATIONAL

SHC orders protection for newly-married Hindu couple

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Saturday directed advocate-general and prosecutor-general of the province to provide foolproof security to a Hindu couple who solemnized love-marriage in Karachi.

During hearing of the case the court issued notices to advocate-general and prosecutor-general of Sindh and summoned them on next date of hearing i.e. March 13, 2025.

The Court also directed police not to arrest the couple. Consul for the petitioner Zahid Narejo stated that their clients Laxmi and Lao Kumar solemnized a love-marriage against the will of their relatives and parents.

The counsel said that relatives of girl continued threatening and harassing them.

In her statement the bride Laxmi stated that married the Lao Kumar with her own choice and nobody kidnapped her and trapped her.

She prayed to the Court to provide them all necessary security from their relatives.

It is necessary to mention here that love marriage in Pakistan is becoming more common, especially among young people who do not wish to be forced into marriage by their parents.

Previous article
Prince Harry And Meghan Markel Received Whopping Amount Of US Taxpayer Money: Report
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

PKK declares ceasefire with Turkey after 40 years of armed struggle

ANKARA: Outlawed Kurdish militants on Saturday declared a ceasefire with Turkey following a landmark call by jailed PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan asking the group...

US approves $3bn arms deal with Israel

Book Review: Of prose poetry in Urdu

Xi Jinping stresses advancing Peaceful China Initiative to higher level

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.