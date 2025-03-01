SC raises number of judges on constitutional bench to 13

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday expanded the strength of its constitutional bench to 13 with the addition of five more judges.

The inclusion of five new judges will increase the bench’s capacity to handle complex constitutional matters.

The newly appointed judges include: Justice Hashim Kakar, Justice Amir Farooq, Justice Shakil Ahmad, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, and Justice Salahuddin Panhwar. This expansion is expected to enhance the Court’s ability to address pressing constitutional issues more efficiently.

Previously, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) had appointed Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan as head of the constitutional bench in the Supreme Court.

JCP, led by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, constituted the constitutional bench in a 7-5 split decision, with the majority of members voting in favor of its formation, Express News reported.

The constitutional bench has been formed for a period of 60 days, according to sources. The bench will be headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, with Justices Ayesha Malik, Naeem Akhtar Afghan, Athar Minallah, Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Musarrat Hilali, and Jamal Khan Mandokhail also included as members

Justice Ayesha Malik will represent Punjab, while Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail will represent Balochistan, say Express News sources.

The meeting was attended by senior puisne judge Justice Shah, Justice Akhtar, Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, Senator Farooq H. Naek, MNA Sheikh Aftab Ahmad, MNA Omar Ayub, Roshan Khursheed Bharucha, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Senator Shibli Faraz, Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan, and Pakistan Bar Council representative Akhtar Hussain.

Constitutional benches have been created at the Supreme Court through an amendment to Article 191-A. “There shall be a constitutional bench of the Supreme Court, which may comprise an equal number of judges from each province,” the amended article states.

These benches will hear original, appellate and advisory jurisdiction of the top court.

As per the 26th Constitutional Amendment, the Judicial Commission comprises 13 members. The commission is responsible for making appointments to the Supreme Court, high courts, and the Federal Shariat Court (FSC).

On October 21, the controversial 26th Constitutional Amendment sailed through parliament after the ruling coalition succeeded in rallying two-thirds of lawmakers’ support.

The amendments changed the procedure for the selection of the chief justice of Pakistan while also paving the way for formation of constitutional benches in the Supreme Court.