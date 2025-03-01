‘Ramazan Safety’: Punjab Police Finalizes Security Strategy

LAHORE: The Punjab Police have finalized a comprehensive security plan for Ramazan, focusing on ensuring the safety of citizens during the holy month.

The plan includes increased patrolling, deployment of additional personnel at key locations, and enhanced monitoring of gatherings and places of worship, aiming to maintain peace and order.

Sharing details of the plan in a statement, the Punjab Police spokesperson informed that, on the instructions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar, the Punjab Police have completed security arrangements for the holy month of Ramazan.

He said that the security plan envisaged foolproof measures at more than 36,500 mosques, 2,179 Imambargahs, and 444 minority worship places across the province, including Lahore.

More than 75,000 police officers, officials and community volunteers will be deployed for the security of mosques, Imambargahs and religious places, the statement said.

The spokesperson said that more than 5,000 officers and officials will perform security duty at mosques, imambargahs and markets in Lahore, adding that more than 200 walk-through gates and more than 12,000 metal detectors will be used for checking at sensitive mosques and Imambargahs across the province.

“Similarly, Dolphin Squad, PRU, and elite teams would patrol effectively around places of worship during Sehar, Iftar and Taraweeh. All activities would be continuously monitored with the help of Safe City Authority cameras”, it pointed out, adding that the RPOs and DPOs would review the security arrangements personally and stay in touch with mosque administrators and members of peace committees.

Punjab IGP Dr Usman Anwar said that a foolproof security plan has been devised, calling it better than the security SOPs formulated during the holy month last year.

Dr Anwar said that Punjab Police, with the cooperation of citizens, will ensure a peaceful celebration of Ramazan and would continue the crackdown on anti-social elements.