Punjab CTD thwarts terror plan, lassoes TTP members among 20 ‘terrorists’

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) confirmed that security forces thwarted a major ‘terrorist plot’ by detaining 20 suspected terrorists, including TTP members.

He said that the CTD made the arrest during 162 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) across various Punjab regions this week.

The operations were carried out in Lahore, Faisalabad, Khanewal, Bahawalnagar, Rawalpindi, Chiniot, Mianwali, Sahiwal, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Bahawalpur and Hafizabad.

“Two wanted TTP members, including Naqeebullah and Riyaz were arrested from Lahore and while an alleged terrorist Manmohan Singh was arrested from Rawalpindi, respectively. Manmohan Singh belongs to Rahim Yar Khan,” the statement said.

The authorities recovered 6,238 grams of explosives, 23 detonators, safety fuse wire measuring 61 feet, three IED bombs, and prohibited literature from their possession, as detailed in the statement.

“They planned to target important buildings in Lahore and other cities. Eighteen cases have been registered against the arrested terrorists and further investigation is being carried out,” the statement said.

The authorities further informed that 495 suspects were arrested during 2231 combing operations this week, 87 thousand 565 people were questioned in combing operations.