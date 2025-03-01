Prince William Marks Royal First With Special Message Over The Weekend

Prince William has made history by delivering his first-ever full speech in Welsh, marking St David’s Day with a special message.

In a video shared by Kensington Palace, the Prince of Wales spoke entirely in Welsh, celebrating the country’s history, culture, and people. “Today, we come together to celebrate Wales—its history, its culture, and its incredible people,” he said, adding, “To the people of Wales and everybody around the world, Happy St David’s Day.”

This marks the first time William has addressed the public entirely in Welsh, though he frequently engages with Welsh speakers. The video was posted alongside a message reading: “Happy St David’s Day from The Prince of Wales. Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus gan Dywysog Cymru.”

Earlier in the week, William and Kate visited Pontypridd, which was recently hit by storms. At Pontypridd Market, the prince playfully credited TV cook Mary Berry for his baking skills while making Welsh cakes. Both royals wore yellow daffodil pins, honoring Wales’ patron saint, St David.

Kate, who announced her remission from cancer in January, has been making more public appearances, including a recent visit to a mother and baby unit in a Cheshire women’s prison.