Prince William And Kate Middleton Reveal Plans As Future King And Queen

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly uninterested in the fame that comes with their royal roles, despite being first in line to the British throne.

Former royal aide Jason Knauf revealed that while the Prince and Princess of Wales are committed to their duties, they would not have chosen to be public figures. Speaking to 60 Minutes Australia, Knauf stated, “Neither the prince nor the princess would choose to be public figures. They’re not interested in the fame and celebrity that comes with it.”

He added that their focus remains on serving the public for the right reasons rather than seeking attention. The couple is also protective of their children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—ensuring they grow up away from excessive media scrutiny for as long as possible.