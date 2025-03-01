Prince Harry And Meghan Markel Received Whopping Amount Of US Taxpayer Money: Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing allegations that their Archewell Foundation received U.S. taxpayer money through USAID, though no verifiable evidence supports the claim.

The accusation, widely circulated on social media, is part of an apparent campaign targeting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. One viral post on X, viewed nearly one million times, alleged that Archewell received $13 million from USAID, with the IRS withholding details about the source.

However, there is no publicly available evidence from USAID or the IRS confirming that Archewell received any government funding. Some users argued that donation processors handling funds for various organizations may have led to confusion rather than direct payments to the couple.

The claim remains unverified, and critics suggest the controversy is an attempt to stir public resentment against Prince Harry and Meghan.