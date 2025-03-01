Entertainment

Prince Harry And Meghan Markel Received Whopping Amount Of US Taxpayer Money: Report

By Web Desk

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing allegations that their Archewell Foundation received U.S. taxpayer money through USAID, though no verifiable evidence supports the claim.

The accusation, widely circulated on social media, is part of an apparent campaign targeting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. One viral post on X, viewed nearly one million times, alleged that Archewell received $13 million from USAID, with the IRS withholding details about the source.

However, there is no publicly available evidence from USAID or the IRS confirming that Archewell received any government funding. Some users argued that donation processors handling funds for various organizations may have led to confusion rather than direct payments to the couple.

The claim remains unverified, and critics suggest the controversy is an attempt to stir public resentment against Prince Harry and Meghan.

Previous article
Afghan refugees living in Balochistan told to leave Pakistan by March 31
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

US approves $3bn arms deal with Israel

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration has approved a major arms sale to Israel worth nearly $3 billion, bypassing the usual Congressional review process. The US State...

Book Review: Of prose poetry in Urdu

Xi Jinping stresses advancing Peaceful China Initiative to higher level

China’s top political advisory body opens standing committee session

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.