Justin Timberlake Struggling To Save His Marriage As Jessica Biel Grows Distant

Justin Timberlake is reportedly worried about his marriage with Jessica Biel as tensions between the couple continue to rise.

According to RadarOnline.com, Timberlake fears Biel is slipping away, especially after her cryptic social media post and his recent DWI arrest. A source claimed, “He’s terrified about their future, and it’s been building up since his embarrassing DWI.”

This comes despite earlier reports that the couple was working on mutual healing. Life & Style revealed they underwent therapy following Timberlake’s June 2024 arrest, attempting to mend their relationship.

Their marriage has faced challenges before, including 2019 rumors of Timberlake’s alleged infidelity with a female co-star in New Orleans. These incidents have reportedly strained their relationship despite efforts to rebuild trust.

In addition to therapy, the couple relocated to New York City, but sources told In Touch they now regret leaving their peaceful Los Angeles life. The move has added another layer of tension as they navigate their ongoing marital struggles.