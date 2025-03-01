Jenna Jameson Files For Divorce From Jessi Lawless After Nearly Two Years Of Marriage

Court records show Jameson, legally Jenna Marie Massoli, submitted the filing in Clark County, Nevada, on February 27. The couple married on May 22, 2023, in Las Vegas, but the filing does not state a reason for the split.

Lawless told PEOPLE Jameson tried to reconcile multiple times, but she declined. “She moved around a lot, making it difficult to serve her,” Lawless said, adding she has moved on with her partner of eight months, Christian Ghidina.

Lawless had already filed for an annulment in April 2024 after less than a year of marriage. In a now-deleted TikTok video, she confirmed, “It’s done.”

The court filing states neither party requested spousal support, and Jameson will continue using her professional name. She also seeks to keep luxury handbags, sentimental jewelry, personal paintings, and clothing.

Jameson previously described their relationship as a balance between her impulsive nature and Lawless’ reserved approach. With the latest legal step, their marriage is officially coming to an end.