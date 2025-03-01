‘JC to probe May 9’: SC gives PTI more time to submit additional documents

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court’s Constitutional Bench on Friday gave time to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to submit more documents while hearing it’s petition seeking formation of a judicial commission (JC) to investigate the May 9 tragedy.

The five-member constitutional bench, headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan heard the arguments put forward by the PTI founder’s counsel Hamid Khan.

Justice Khan inquired the counsel what his client requested in the petition. Advocate Khan submitted that the petitioner requested for the formation of a judicial commission, comprising the Chief Justice and two senior judges of the Supreme Court, to investigate the May 9 incident. He added that another request was for stopping trial of civilians in military courts.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar remarked that the request regarding the trial of civilians in military courts had already become infructuous, as hearing of a separate case was already underway on the matter.

He asked the counsel whether the issue of forming a judicial commission could be considered under Article 184, Clause 3 of the Constitution. Advocate Khan replied that the May 9 incident was a national tragedy but no judicial inquiry has so been held.

Justice Mazhar asked him whether he had made a request for the formation of a judicial commission in the case related to the trial of civilians in military courts. To which Hamid Khan replied in negative.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail remarked that in the petition, it was mentioned that dozens of civilians had been killed on May 9. Have you attached death certificate of any of those killed with the petition, the justice questioned the counsel. Justice Khan asked him whether any private complaints had been filed regarding civilian deaths; any FIR had been registered.

Justice Amin Ud Din Khan raised the question whether any private complaint was filed regarding civilian deaths? If any FIR has been filed, show it.

Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi suggested that media reports related to the deaths of civilians on May 9 could have been submitted instead. Later, the bench granted PTI more time to submit additional documents and adjourned the hearing indefinitely.

