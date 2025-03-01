Indian Muslim’s home demolished over ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ chant during cricket match

DELHI: In a shocking display of religious intolerance, Hindu extremists in India demolished the home of a Muslim citizen for allegedly chanting “Pakistan Zindabad” during a Pakistan-India cricket match.

According to local media reports, the incident took place in Maharashtra, where a Muslim man was watching the match at his residence. Upon chanting the slogan, he was accused of anti-India sentiments by Hindu extremists, who then incited a mob to demolish his house.

This incident is yet another example of the ongoing persecution of minorities, particularly Muslims, in India. The country has witnessed a surge in anti-Muslim violence under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, fueled by the ideology of Hindutva.

The Modi administration has introduced controversial laws such as the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), which disproportionately target Muslims, forcing them to prove their citizenship or risk being stateless.

Muslims in India have also been subjected to:

Forced conversions: Muslim women abducted and coerced into converting to Hinduism, often under the pretext of “Love Jihad.”

Mob lynchings: Under the guise of cow protection, Muslim men have been lynched on false allegations of beef consumption or smuggling.

Economic suppression: Muslim businesses and shops have been boycotted through organized campaigns.

Institutional discrimination: Systematic exclusion from government jobs and educational institutions.

Religious suppression: Historical Muslim sites and mosques have been demolished or vandalized, as seen in the Babri Masjid case.

The increasing marginalization and violence against Indian Muslims are in direct violation of international human rights laws. The global community must take serious notice of these atrocities and pressure the Indian government to ensure the safety and rights of its minority populations.