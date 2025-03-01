George and Amal Clooney Enjoy a Stylish Night Out in New York Amid Divorce Rumors

George and Amal Clooney were spotted enjoying a night out in New York City, continuing their latest adventure in the Big Apple. The Hollywood star, 63, and human rights lawyer, 47, stepped out together on Thursday night, looking as elegant as ever despite recent rumors about their relationship.

Clooney kept it classic, wearing navy blue slacks, a sweater, and a sports coat, adding a bold touch with turquoise suede loafers. Amal matched his sophistication in black pants, pointed boots, a sweater, and a coordinating long coat, accessorized with a leather purse and dangling earrings.

Clooneys Settle Into Life in NYC

The couple, who share 7-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, have recently relocated to New York as Clooney prepares for his Broadway debut in Good Night and Good Luck.

While they usually keep their children out of the spotlight, Clooney shared a rare update on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, saying: “They love New York! I mean, come on, how do you not love this? It’s New York City.”

He added that working in theater offers an ideal schedule, allowing him to spend quality time with his family during the day before performing at night.

George Clooney Reflects on His Marriage

As part of his press tour, Clooney opened up about his relationship in an interview with The New York Times.

“I didn’t really think I’d have much of a chance with her because I was 17 years older, and she seemed to have everything she needed,” he admitted.

When he turned 60, he told Amal: “We have to focus on the next 20, 25 years of making sure that we’re jamming in everything we can. Not just work, because no one at the end of their life says, ‘God, I wish I worked more.’”

Clooney’s Broadway Debut

Clooney’s upcoming Broadway adaptation of Good Night and Good Luck marks a major career milestone, as he hasn’t done live theater since 1986. The play, based on his 2005 political drama, explores CBS journalist Edward R. Murrow’s battle against Senator Joseph McCarthy during the 1950s Red Scare.

Previews begin in March, with the official Broadway premiere set for April 3.

With family life thriving and his Broadway journey ahead, George Clooney is making the most of his time in New York—and Amal is right by his side.