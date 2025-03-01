Contempt plea filed against Punjab CM Maryam in SC

ISLAMABAD: A petition on Saturday was filed in Supreme Court of Pakistan, accusing Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, of contempt of court.

As per details, the petition, filed by Raja Basharat, alleged that Maryam Nawaz, in her capacity as CM Punjab, used public funds for personal publicity, which is a clear violation of a court order dated September 22, 2022.

The court had explicitly prohibited the use of public funds for personal publicity, however, Maryam Nawaz allegedly violated this order. The petitioner has requested the court to initiate proceedings against Maryam Nawaz for violating the court’s order.

Earlier, former Punjab law minister Basharat Raja lashed out former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s photograph put up on a Punjab government’s advertisement terming it a contempt of court.

Raja took to X formerly Twitter and posted a newspaper’s front page flashing Punjab government’s advertisement having pictures of Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

He wrote the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan prohibited self-projection of public office-holders at the expense of public/government funds.

Stating that the advertisement negated the decision of the Supreme Court, he asked whether anybody could justify affixing Nawaz Sharif’s photograph in Punjab government’s advertisement.

“During the PTI’s tenure, former premier Imran Khan had imposed a complete ban on personal publicity on government expense,” he stated.