COAS reaffirms Army’s support for initiatives empowering youth

Chief of Army Staff also inaugurates military hospital, combat simulator in Bahawalpur

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), on Saturday encouraged the students to pursue academic excellence with dedication and “equip themselves with the skills necessary to contribute meaningfully to national development,” reported the military’s media wing.

A statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that COAS Gen Munir visited Bahawalpur on Saturday, where he engaged with students from various universities from across Bahawalpur and inaugurated the CMH Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS), Innovista Cholistan and the Integrated Combat Simulator Arena.

The Army chief’s Bahawalpur visit follows a counterterrorism operation in North Waziristan the previous day, in which six terrorists were killed.

“The COAS lauded the pivotal role of the youth in shaping Pakistan’s future and reaffirmed the Army’s support for initiatives that empower young talent,” the ISPR said.

After being received by the Bahawalpur Corps Commander upon his arrival, the COAS inaugurated the new facilities, which the ISPR termed “pioneering initiatives aimed at advancing medical education, information technology and combat readiness” in their statement.

The army chief then visited the Bahawalpur Cantonment, where he was briefed on the operational preparedness and training of the Bahawalpur Corps.

“While addressing officers and troops, he commended their unwavering dedication, high morale, and combat readiness,” the ISPR said.

“He reiterated that rigorous training remains the cornerstone of a soldier’s professional development and must continue to be the defining attribute of the Pakistan Army in overcoming the challenges of modern warfare,” the ISPR said.