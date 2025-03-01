China’s top political advisory body opens standing committee session

BEIJING: The Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, or China’s top political advisory body, opened the 10th session of its standing committee on Saturday in Beijing to prepare for the upcoming annual session of the CPPCC National Committee.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, attended Saturday’s opening meeting.

A decision on convening the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, set to start on March 4 in Beijing, was reviewed and adopted at the standing committee session.

The session heard explanations on the drafting of a work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee and a report on how the proposals from political advisors have been handled since the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, as well as other reports.

Proposed agenda unveiled for annual session of China’s top political advisory body

The main agenda proposed for the upcoming third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China’s top political advisory body, was unveiled Saturday.

The third session of the 14th National Committee of the CPPCC will open on March 4 in Beijing, according to a decision made at a meeting of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee on Saturday.

The proposed agenda for the session includes hearing and deliberating a work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee and a report on how the proposals from political advisors have been handled since the previous session of the CPPCC National Committee.

Members of the CPPCC National Committee will sit in on the third session of the 14th National People’s Congress to hear and discuss documents including the government work report, according to the proposed agenda.