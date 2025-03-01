Blake Lively Takes Extreme Security Measures Amid Jason Baldoni Legal Battle

Blake Lively has taken drastic safety measures amid her ongoing legal battle with It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni, bringing in former CIA deputy chief of staff Nick Shapiro as a crisis manager.

Lively Retains Security Expert for Legal Communications Strategy

Lively’s legal team confirmed the move, stating:”The litigation team for Ms. Lively retained Mr. Shapiro to advise on the legal communications strategy for the ongoing sexual harassment and retaliation lawsuit occurring in the Southern District of New York.”

The Gossip Girl star, 37, has accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign against her. In response, Baldoni has denied all allegations and filed a $400 million countersuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, claiming they are attempting to ruin his reputation.

Legal Battle Heats Up

In the latest court ruling, Lively’s subpoena for Baldoni’s texts and call logs was deemed “overly intrusive” by a judge. However, she has been granted permission to amend and resubmit her request.

As tensions rise, Lively’s decision to bring in a high-profile security expert signals a serious escalation in what has become one of Hollywood’s most heated legal battles.