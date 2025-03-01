NATIONAL

Adiala Jail SP summoned over denial of meeting between Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court has summoned the Adiala Jail Superintendent on March 4 for contempt of court after failing to arrange a meeting between PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, despite judicial orders.

Acting chief justice of the Islamabad High Court, Justice Sardar Sarfaraz Dogar, issued a written order on a petition filed by Imran Khan’s lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry.

The court order stated that the superintendent must appear in person to explain why the court’s directives were not followed. The denial of the meeting violated the court’s January 28 ruling.

The Islamabad High Court has instructed the jail official to submit a response in person, adjourning the case until March 4.

Notably, Imran Khan had petitioned the court through his lawyer, Advocate Faisal Fareed Chaudhry, against the jail authorities for preventing the meeting.

Staff Report
