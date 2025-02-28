Xi chairs CPC leadership meeting to discuss draft govt work report

BEIJING: General secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Mr Xi Jinping on Friday chaired a meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee to discuss a draft government work report to be submitted by the State Council to the upcoming national legislature session for review.

It was noted at the meeting that China’s economy maintained overall stability and made steady progress in the past year. The country has achieved solid advancement in pursuing high-quality development and maintained overall social stability, making solid strides forward in advancing Chinese modernization.

The meeting said it is necessary to follow the arrangements made at the Central Economic Work Conference, adhere to the general principle of pursuing progress while maintaining stability, and fully and accurately implement the new development philosophy on all fronts.

It is also essential to accelerate the forging of a new pattern of development, solidly promote high-quality development, further deepen reform comprehensively, expand high-standard opening up, build a modern industrial system and better coordinate development and security, according to the meeting.

Efforts should be made to implement more proactive and impactful macro policies, expand domestic demand, promote the integrated development of scientific and technological innovation and industrial innovation, stabilize the real estate and stock markets, prevent and defuse risks in key areas and external shocks, stabilize expectations, and stimulate vitality.

The meeting also stressed the need to promote sustained economic recovery, continuously improve people’s living standards, maintain social harmony and stability, fulfill the goals and tasks in the 14th Five-Year Plan with high quality, and lay a solid foundation for achieving a good start in the upcoming 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030).

The annual session of the National People’s Congress, China’s top legislature, is scheduled to open on March 5.