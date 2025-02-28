The passage of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act 2025 in the National Assembly is a deeply concerning development for digital rights and freedom of expression in Pakistan. The amendment, which criminalises “false and fake information” with penalties up to three years’ imprisonment, raises serious questions about censorship due to its vague legal language. This amendment is introduced in a political landscape where the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) already has historically been misused to target journalists, activists and political opponents. The Social Media Regulation and Protection Authority also boasts unchecked veto power for blocking or removing social media content without clear guidelines. Such broad and unaccountable authority threatens the fundamental right to free speech and fails to meet international human rights standards.

Furthermore, the lack of public consultation before passing the bill denies transparency to a democratic public. Laws that impact digital freedom should be debated openly, with input from civil society, media and legal experts. Instead, authorities continue to tighten control over online spaces while ignoring calls for reforms that align with democratic principles.

Amnesty International and other rights organisations have rightly called for the withdrawal of this amendment. The government must engage in meaningful discussions with stakeholders to ensure that digital laws protect rather than curtail fundamental rights. Pakistan’s future as a democratic society depends on preserving free speech, both online and offline.

SAROJ RIZWAN KHAN

KARACHI