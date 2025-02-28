Vivienne Jolie-Pitt Steps Out in Chic Artsy Look While Enjoying a Day Out with a Friend

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt was spotted enjoying a day out in Los Angeles, dressed in a stylish and effortlessly artsy outfit. The 15-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt stepped out with a friend, embracing a relaxed yet chic look.

She wore a white t-shirt tucked into brown baggy pants, pairing the outfit with standout black and white oxfords featuring a brown heel. A black sling bag added to her laid-back aesthetic, while her high ponytail, accessorized with clips, completed the youthful and trendy look.

Vivienne and her friend were seen sharing a laugh near a parking meter, with her friend rummaging through a bag as she watched amusedly.

Will Vivienne Enter Hollywood?

Despite being born into one of Hollywood’s most famous families, Vivienne appears more drawn to the behind-the-scenes aspects of the entertainment industry.

She recently worked alongside her mother on “The Outsiders,” a Tony Award-winning Broadway production, showcasing her passion for theater. However, Angelina Jolie has emphasized that her children prefer to avoid the limelight.

“They really don’t like any of the celebrity part of it, especially Shiloh,” Jolie revealed at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. “It’s not a normal thing. It’s a silly thing, really.”

Jolie also shared that while her children enjoy creative outlets like dance, painting, and theater, none of them are eager to step in front of the camera.

Vivienne did, however, accompany Jolie to the Tony Awards last year, where the actress praised her daughter’s dedication to theater. “She has been there to assist in any way she can and has learned so much from Justin Levine and the whole creative team,” Jolie told PEOPLE.

While Hollywood may not be in her immediate future, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt’s creative journey is just beginning.