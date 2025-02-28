NATIONAL

Tarar terms Suparco agreement with China on space mission as milestone

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar said on Friday that the agreement between the Chinese Space Agency and Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) regarding Pakistan’s first manned space mission was an important milestone.

Delivering his speech at the ceremony of exchanging documents of the agreement on cooperation in space research between Pakistan and China, he said he was grateful for the cooperation of the Chinese government.

“In the light of the Prime Minister’s vision, SUPARCO’s steps are commendable. The cooperation between Pakistan and China in the space sector is a matter of pride,” he maintained.

He said that Chinese astronauts will provide training to Pakistani astronauts, will be able to travel to the Chinese Space Station within a year.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the government is focusing on the development of the space research sector,” he remarked. Tarar said with the grace of Allah Almighty, the green crescent flag of Pakistan will also go to space and this would be a great achievement with the help of China.

Previous article
Australia book semi-final spot after rain washes out Afghanistan clash
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Eight people died as passenger bus plunges into ravine on Lahore...

CHAKWAL: Eight people died after a passenger bus traveling from Karachi to Swat veered off the road and plunged into a ravine near Neela...

Mustafa Amir appeared in court hours before his death

Nawabzada Shahzain Marri flees Karachi after Boat Basin assault

At least 10 injured in Quetta blast

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.