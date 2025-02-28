Tarar terms Suparco agreement with China on space mission as milestone

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar said on Friday that the agreement between the Chinese Space Agency and Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) regarding Pakistan’s first manned space mission was an important milestone.

Delivering his speech at the ceremony of exchanging documents of the agreement on cooperation in space research between Pakistan and China, he said he was grateful for the cooperation of the Chinese government.

“In the light of the Prime Minister’s vision, SUPARCO’s steps are commendable. The cooperation between Pakistan and China in the space sector is a matter of pride,” he maintained.

He said that Chinese astronauts will provide training to Pakistani astronauts, will be able to travel to the Chinese Space Station within a year.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the government is focusing on the development of the space research sector,” he remarked. Tarar said with the grace of Allah Almighty, the green crescent flag of Pakistan will also go to space and this would be a great achievement with the help of China.