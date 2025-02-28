Sindh Cabinet Approves 1,000 Pink Electric Motorcycles for Women, New Public Transport Buses

Karachi: The Sindh Cabinet has approved multiple key projects, including the procurement of 1,000 pink electric motorcycles for women, the acquisition of double-decker and electric buses for Karachi, and enhancements to Keenjhar Lake and KB Feeder to support the K-IV water supply project.

The decisions were made during a provincial cabinet meeting held at the Chief Minister’s House on Thursday, chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The cabinet also approved a proposal allowing Dow University to establish a company dedicated to manufacturing anti-rabies and anti-snake venom vaccines to address the growing need for these life-saving treatments.

The Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA) outlined its plan to launch a program aimed at improving female mobility through sustainable transportation. Under this initiative, 1,000 electric motorcycles will be provided to women through an open and transparent balloting process. The project will require Rs 300 million, which will be obtained from sources outside the provincial budget.

The cabinet decided that SMTA would procure the electric motorcycles through a competitive bidding process from one or more manufacturers, ensuring cost-effectiveness and ease of maintenance. Distribution will take place through a transparent balloting system in the presence of media representatives.

To qualify, applicants must be permanent residents of Sindh, either students or working women, and possess a valid two-wheeler driving license. Additionally, beneficiaries will be prohibited from selling the motorcycles for a period of seven years.

The cabinet also approved the procurement of 50 new public transport buses for Karachi, including 15 double-decker buses and 35 electric buses. The transport department plans to operate the double-decker buses along Shahrah-e-Faisal, and Rs 3 billion has been allocated for the initiative.

Regarding Karachi’s water supply, the cabinet approved a revised cost for the Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme (K-IV), increasing its budget to Rs 50.98 billion, reflecting a 27.65 percent rise from the original estimate. The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) had already approved the project in 2023 and 2024.

The cabinet was also briefed on the necessity of constructing a transmission line for the K-IV project, to be undertaken by the Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company (STDC). The project will also require the establishment of a 132 kV grid station, for which Rs 16.47 billion in funding has been allocated. The Energy Department has agreed that the loan amount will be disbursed in phases based on actual project progress, which will be verified by the department.

These decisions reflect the Sindh government’s commitment to improving public transport, ensuring water security, and addressing critical public health concerns.