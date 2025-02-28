NATIONAL

Ramazan moon not sighted, first fast in Pakistan on Sunday

By News Desk

The Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee announced on Friday that the Ramazan moon was not sighted, confirming that the holy month will begin on Sunday (March 2) across Pakistan.

Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, speaking to the media in Peshawar, said that zonal committees nationwide had gathered to receive moon sighting testimonies.

“No testimony was received from anywhere in the country,” he stated, adding that a consensus was reached to commence Ramazan on Sunday.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs also confirmed the decision in an official notification.

Earlier, the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) and the Pakistan Meteorological Department had forecasted that the moon would not be visible on February 28, predicting Ramazan 1 on March 2.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is expected to begin Ramazan a day earlier, on March 1, as the crescent is likely to be visible there.

According to Suparco, Eidul Fitr in Pakistan is expected to be observed on March 31, based on the predicted visibility of the Shawwal moon on March 30.

