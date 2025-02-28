Rain disrupts life nationwide; Murree snowstorm paralyses traffic

ISLAMABAD: Snowfall continues in Murree, prompting authorities to launch an extensive snow removal operation under the supervision of Punjab’s Minister for Communications and Works, Malik Suhaib Ahmed Bharth, on Friday morning.

It reports in media that the minister arrived in Murree late at night to oversee the clearance work, personally instructing teams to keep the roads open until March 2.

Speaking to the media, the provincial minister appreciated the efforts of the road maintenance staff, urging them to remain fully active as snowfall persists.

Meanwhile, rescue teams successfully cleared stranded vehicles in Chhangla Gali, using Punjab Highway Department machinery to assist motorists.

Non-stop rainfall has turned Lahore’s streets into waterlogged pools, with low-lying areas completely submerged. Garhi Shahu, Mall Road, Jail Road, Model Town, and Gulberg were among the worst affected.

The minimum temperature dropped to 14°C, with the Met Office forecasting more rain over the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, residents of Narowal are also struggling as flooding has left Zafarwal Road and Kachhari Road underwater, severely affecting movement.

Adding to the chaos, LWMC (Lahore Waste Management Company) failed to clear garbage, leading to foul-smelling heaps of trash near General Hospital. Citizens demanded immediate cleanup to avoid further health hazards.

The Karakoram Highway has been blocked at multiple locations, leaving travellers stranded due to heavy landslides near Dasu. A flash flood at Lal Pari has also washed away parts of the road, prompting authorities to warn against unnecessary travel.

The Gilgit-Baltistan administration has advised residents and tourists to stay alert, as more rain and snow is expected across Neelum Valley, Bagh, Poonch, Abbottabad, and Swat.

Similarly, Quetta, Sibi, and Kalat have experienced heavy rainfall, dropping temperatures further, while Sindh witnessed light showers, making the weather chilly.

Authorities are urging travellers to exercise extreme caution as more snowfall and thundershowers are predicted across the mountainous regions of KPK and Punjab.