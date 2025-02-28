Prince Harry Takes Swipe at Trump Amid King Charles’ Major Move

Prince Harry appeared to make a subtle dig at former U.S. President Donald Trump in his latest speech, just as King Charles extended an unprecedented invitation for a second state visit to the controversial leader.

The Duke of Sussex, 40, addressed the Upfront Summit in Los Angeles on Thursday, February 27, where he spoke about investing in businesses that serve the community and drive positive change.

Harry’s Subtle Swipe at Trump

During his speech, Harry hinted at leadership failures, seemingly taking aim at Trump’s policies without naming him directly.

“Now, this would be a great time to talk about how a sickness in leadership across sectors—from politics to tech—can have a detrimental effect on millions, if not billions, of people,” he said.

He went on to criticize leaders who prioritize power over people, adding:

“When service to others is sacrificed for personal gain. When basic morals and empathy are abandoned in favor of power and control. But I’m not gonna get into all that now!”

Harry’s comments align with ongoing criticisms of Trump’s policies, including his cuts to foreign aid, federal job losses, and the dismantling of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs within the U.S. government.

King Charles Extends Rare Invitation to Trump

Meanwhile, King Charles has reportedly invited Trump for a second state visit to the UK, an honor typically reserved for first-term presidents.

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer personally presented the invitation to Trump during a recent Oval Office meeting, describing it as “unprecedented” and a sign of the “strong relationship” between the two nations.

“This is really special. This has never happened before. This is unprecedented, and I think that just symbolizes the strength of the relationship between us,” Starmer said.

Trump, who is known to be fond of King Charles and the late Queen Elizabeth II, responded enthusiastically:

“On behalf of our wonderful first lady Melania and myself, the answer is yes, and we look forward to being there and honoring the King and honoring your country.”

Trump’s History with the Royal Family

Trump has publicly praised King Charles and Prince William but has frequently criticized Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In 2024, Trump met with Prince William in Paris, where he shared “warm and fond memories” of Queen Elizabeth II. The Kensington Palace statement described the meeting as “friendly” and focused on global issues and the UK-U.S. special relationship.”

However, Trump has not been as welcoming toward Harry. He has hinted at deporting the Duke of Sussex over his past admissions of drug use.

In early 2025, when pressed again about Harry’s visa status, Trump softened his stance, saying:

“I’ll leave him alone.”

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle has publicly criticized Trump in the past, calling him “misogynistic” and “divisive”.