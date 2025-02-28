NATIONAL

President confers Nishan-e-Pakistan on Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Thursday conferred Nishan-e-Pakistan award on Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Islamabad early Thursday.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari, and First Lady Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari welcomed the crown prince at the Noor Khan Airbase in Islamabad as he began his one-day official visit.

Later, Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates have exchanged documents regarding agreements and Memoranda of Understanding for cooperation in various fields including mining, railways, banking and infrastructure.

The signing ceremony, which was attended by both Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, witnessed officials from both sides exchanging pre-signed documents.

Federal cabinet members, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, and the UAE delegation were also present at the event.

Prime Minister Shehbaz expressed his satisfaction with the discussions, emphasizing the importance of strengthening Pakistan-UAE relations: “We held the most fruitful discussions and resolved to further strengthen our excellent bilateral ties, through enhanced trade, investment & energy cooperation. With the encouragement and support of the UAE’s royal family, Pakistan-UAE ties are growing from strength to strength!” the Prime Minister posted on X (formerly Twitter).

This visit underscores the deep-rooted fraternal ties between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and reflects the shared commitment to further strengthen bilateral economic partnership,” Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Pakistan and Uzbekistan signed multiple agreements, aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in defence, technology, technical training, and youth empowerment.

The agreements were signed during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s two-day visit to Uzbekistan, at the invitation of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Both countries also agreed to work towards expanding bilateral trade to $2 billion.

Previous article
Opposition alliance ‘braves’ hurdles to hold Islamabad grand moot
Next article
MQM-P announces to issue white paper against Sindh govt after Ramazan
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

MQM-P announces to issue white paper against Sindh govt after Ramazan

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan leader Farooq Sattar on Thursday announced plans to issue a “white paper against the Sindh government,” criticizing its...

Opposition alliance ‘braves’ hurdles to hold Islamabad grand moot

Coalition cabinet expands as new ministers, advisors sworn in

Pakistan slips six points in global democracy ranking

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.