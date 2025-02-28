Pakistan desirous of further strengthen ties with Russia: PM

Discusses matters of mutual interest with Russia’s Minister First Deputy Minister for Energy

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif emphasized on Friday that Pakistan was desirous of further strengthening relations with Russia, reiterating invitation to President Putin for a visit to Pakistan.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was talking with Russia’s First Deputy Minister for Energy Pavel Sorokin who called on him at the Prime Minister, said a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office after the meeting.

The prime minister discussed matters of mutual interest with the visiting minister and stressed close cooperation across various fields.

“We want to further promote diplomatic, trade and investment ties,” he said adding his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the summit meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization was very productive.

He said Pakistan and Russia had great capacity to further cooperation in energy and other sectors.

The Russian Minister for Energy said Russia was desirous of improving relations with Pakistan in the field of energy.

He thanked the government of Pakistan for its hospitality.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadiq Malik, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Federal Minister for Power Awais Ahmed Leghari, Federal Minister Ali Pervaiz Malk, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Tariq Fatimi, Governor State Bank of Pakistan Jamil Ahmed and high-level officials attended the meeting.