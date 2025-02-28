Nawabzada Shahzain Marri flees Karachi after Boat Basin assault

KARACHI: The main suspect in the assault on two citizens in Karachi’s Boat Basin area on February 19 been identification as Nawabzada Shahzain Marri, the son of an influential feudal lord from Balochistan.

In response to the attack, Karachi’s South Zone Police conducted overnight raids at two different locations in Karachi’s Defence area. During these operations, the police arrested seven security guards and recovered modern weapons.

According to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South, Syed Asad Raza, investigations are ongoing to determine whether the seized weapons are licensed.

While the police successfully apprehended the attackers’ security guards, the primary suspect, Shahzain Marri, managed to flee to Quetta following the assault.

He further stated that among the arrested security guards are Ghaus Bakhsh, Jalad Khan, Ali Zain, Hassan, and others. The arrested security guards are personal bodyguards of Shahzain Marri.

The police have contacted the Balochistan government for assistance in capturing Marri, and efforts to arrest other individuals involved in the assault are ongoing.

The incident, which was captured on video, saw armed men attacking a civilian car passenger after reversing their vehicle into the victim’s automobile.

According to the victim’s complaint, six to seven armed men were involved in the assault.

The asailants were also accused of being under the influence of drugs.

The victims of the attack included Barkat Soomro, the Deputy Secretary Information of PPP Youth Organisation Karachi Division, and his friend Waqas.

Soomro recounted that after parking their vehicle near Boat Basin Food Street, the two were followed by an approaching car. After yielding the way to the vehicle, the car reversed and stopped next to theirs.

Several armed men then emerged from the car and began assaulting Soomro and his friend.

Soomro stated that when he questioned the attackers, he received no explanation, and one of them allegedly threatened to shoot him in the eye.

Soomro later expressed concerns over the rising culture of impunity in Karachi, particularly in affluent areas.

Sindh government spokesperson Sadia Javed has vowed that action will be taken against those possessing illegal firearms in Karachi, reinforcing the government’s commitment to curbing violent incidents in the province.