LHC judge hints at Rs10,000 fine on violators of one-way traffic

LAHORE: A single-member bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) has hinted at imposition of Rs10,000 penalty on all those persons who will be found involved in violation of one-way traffic.

Justice Shahid Karim conducted the hearing of anti-smog case on Friday) and directed Punjab home and finance departments to complete their homework regarding betterment of traffic wardens services.

The judge commended Lahore Traffic Police for adopting comprehensive measures to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city.

He admitted that Lahore is moving in right direction and all the institutions played their due role for this purpose.

During the hearing of the case, Justice Shahid Karim also sought traffic management plan during school timings.

On February 21, City Traffic Officer (CTO) Dr Ather Waheed had directed to file first information report (FIR) against owners of big vehicles instead of challans who will violate traffic laws in Lahore.

He further cautioned that in future in case of violations of traffic laws, the owners of the big vehicles will be made to spruce up Mall Road as punishment instead of issuing challans to them.

He went on to saying that if they refused to clean the Mall Road then they will be asked to clean the Liberty Market.

Dr Ather Waheed said that salary of any government employee will be halted if he or she does not submit e-challans in future.