IHC adjourns Dr. Aafia case till Thursday

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday adjourned hearing in a petition seeking the release and repatriation of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui from a US jail.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan of the Islamabad High Court heard the case.

The petitioner’s lawyer Imran Shafiq, Additional Attorney General and judicial assistant Zainab Janjua also appeared in the court.

The court directed the Additional Attorney General to submit a response to the declaration of lawyer Clive Smith by next Thursday.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan remarked that ” I cannot imagine that the government would reject the assistance of the Attorney General’s Office”. He instructed the Additional Attorney General to also submit a copy of the document to the court that he has to provide to the government.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case until next Friday.

