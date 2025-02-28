NATIONAL

Federal cabinet expands with 12 ministers, 9 state ministers, and 3 advisers sworn in

By Staff Report
Federal cabinet

ISLAMABAD: federal cabinet expanded on Thursday as new ministers and advisers were sworn in during a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

President Asif Ali Zardari administered the oath, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani in attendance.

A total of 12 federal ministers, 9 ministers of state, and 3 advisers were inducted into the cabinet. Among those sworn in as federal ministers were Hanif Abbasi, Moeen Watto, Mustafa Kamal, Sardar Yousuf, Aurangzeb Katchi, Rana Mubashir, Raza Hayat Hiraj, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Ali Pervaiz Malik, Shaza Fatima, Junaid Anwar, and Khalid Magsi.

The newly appointed ministers of state included Talal Chaudhry, Barrister Aqeel Malik, Malik Rasheed, Kheal Das Kohistani, Abdul Rehman Kanju, Bilal Azhar Kayani, Mukhtar Bharath, Aun Chaudhry, and Wajiha Qamar. Additionally, Pervez Khattak, Tauqir Shah, and Muhammad Ali were sworn in as advisers.

Family members and close relatives of the newly appointed officials attended the swearing-in ceremony. However, three ministers were unable to take the oath due to severe traffic congestion in Islamabad.

Imran Shah was set to be sworn in as a federal minister, while Shezra Mansab and Armaghan Subhani were scheduled to take the oath as ministers of state but could not reach the venue on time.

