Fair fasting

As the holy month of Ramazan approaches, a hefty surge in the prices of consumer items, such as fruits and vegetables, almost seems customary. Pakistan’s inflation rate, currently standing around 25%, has significantly impacted the common man’s purchasing power — more so of those who are needy and dependent. Many families are unable to afford even one proper meal a day. Such a situation has its own repercussions, like many adolescents have been seen abandoning their studies in order to support their families. Suicide rates in the country have risen too, according to media reports. It is, thus, important for the government to take strict action against those who look at fasting month as an opportunity to exploit consumers. Economic hardships should not overshadow the spirituality of Ramazan.

SHABANA UMER

TURBAT