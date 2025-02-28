CM Maryam Transforming Technical Education into Credible Opportunities for Youth

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam is personally spearheading an initiative to simplify the registration process for technical and vocational training institutions in Punjab, with the launch of an online portal scheduled for March 1st.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz aims to empower the youth by providing access to excellent technical education opportunities for youth in Punjab to address unemployment. Plans include training in in-demand IT sectors such as cloud computing, cyber security, data analytics, and graphic design, as well as offering international scholarships for higher education

She said, “From receipt of application to the issuance of certificate, the entire process will be completely online.” She added, “Registration will be open for the entire duration of three-year DAE courses at a discounted fee.”

The Punjab CM said, “Condition of opening a bank account in the name of institution has been relaxed, and must be had before the issuance of certificate by the institution.” She added, “Freedom from the hassle of visiting offices for the students and their parents will be ensured by providing them all relevant information on a single click.”

CM Maryam Nawaz said, “Under the Punjab Skills Development Authority Act 2019, it has been made mandatory for all technical and vocational training institutions to get themselves registered with the Punjab Skills Development Authority.” She added, “In case of violation, six months imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs1 million will be imposed.” She highlighted, “A list of 622 illegal/unapproved institutions has been published on the website of Punjab Skills Development Authority.”

The chief minister said, “Details of all approved institutions along with the approved courses are available on the web portal to ensure students’ convenience.” She added, “Curriculums of the approved courses are also available on the PSDA website.”

CM Maryam Nawaz said, “Online complaints regarding any illegal institution can be filed on the website, www.psda.punjab.gov.pk.”

She underscored, “A dedicated Helpline 042-99231184 has also been set up for seeking the required information on technical and vocational training institutions.”

She noted, “Punjab Skills Development Authority can also be contacted via email at [email protected].”

The chief minister said, “We want our youth to move towards self-employment by making them skillful.” She added, “We want to provide opportunities to the unemployed, the valuable asset of the country.”

CM Condoles Loss of Lives in Traffic Accident in Chakwal

Meanwhile, the Punjab chief minister expressed profound sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in various traffic accidents. She expressed profound grief over the loss of precious human lives of 4 people, including 2 women, in a collision between a truck and a car at Kotla Mor in the area of Rawalpindi and in another traffic accident near Chakwal. She expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved families and directed to take a stern action against the negligent driver.