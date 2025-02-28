Buried rights

Pakistan’s coal mining industry employs thousands of people and is a significant contributor to the country’s economy. Despite massive risks involved in this line of work, the industry fails to provide its employees with appropriate safety standards which results in an alarmingly high number of coal miner deaths every year. Earlier this year, 12 miners were trapped at around 4,000 feet underground after an explosion due to accumulated methane gas. Only four bodies were recovered — 36 hours after the incident. Unfortunately, this was one incident out of many as per a recent report which claims that at least 100 workers were killed while 50 sustained serious injuries due to coal mining accidents this year. The Mine Labour Federation estimates that this is an average number of coal miners that die every year in Pakistan.

Coal miners are not provided with basic facilities such as health insurance, pension plans or even paid leaves. Those who are lucky enough to survive the mines often suffer from lifelong diseases caused by prolonged exposure to hazardous gases. There is an urgent need to provide these workers with safety and security both within and outside their workplace, including basic safety equipment and comprehensive welfare measures.

NIDA AZEEM

PIDRAK, BALOCHISTAN