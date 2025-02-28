Bodies of six Pakistanis from Libya boat tragedy repatriated

TRIPOLI: The bodies of six Pakistani nationals who lost their lives in a tragic boat capsizing off the coast of Zawiya, Libya, were repatriated to Pakistan on Thursday. The remains arrived via a Qatar Airways flight and were received by grieving families at Islamabad airport.

The accident, which occurred earlier this month, involved a migrant boat carrying around 65 passengers, including 16 Pakistani nationals. While 37 Pakistanis survived the ordeal, nearly 10 others remain missing. The repatriation process was facilitated by the Government of Pakistan, with formalities completed by the Pakistani mission in Tripoli.

Minister for Housing and Works Riaz Hussain Pirzada was present at the airport to receive the bodies. He expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and assured that all arrangements had been made for the transportation of the remains to their hometowns. He reiterated the government’s commitment to assisting the victims’ families and ensuring the repatriation of the remaining bodies.

The repatriated victims were identified as Musawir Hussain, Shoaib Ali, Muhammad Ali Shah, Abid Hussain, Musab Hussain, and Shoaib Hussain, all of whom belonged to the Kurram and Orakzai regions of Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office had earlier confirmed that Libyan authorities recovered the bodies of at least 16 Pakistani nationals. The boat had capsized near the port of Marsa Dela, northwest of Zawiya City. In response to the disaster, the Pakistani government activated a crisis management cell to facilitate repatriation and assist grieving families.

During the repatriation, Riaz Hussain Pirzada highlighted the dangers of illegal migration, emphasizing that such tragedies serve as a painful reminder of the risks involved. He urged the youth to explore legal migration avenues to prevent further loss of lives.

The bodies were handed over to their families, with the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation overseeing their transport to their respective hometowns. Ambulances and medical teams were deployed to support the grieving families during the process.

Meanwhile, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Kohat Zone made significant progress in the investigation of the 2025 Libya boat tragedy, arresting two members of an international human trafficking network. The suspects, Habibur Rehman and Naveed Ahmed, were apprehended during a raid in Pusht Bazaar, Bajaur.

According to officials, the suspects were part of a network operating alongside accomplices based in Italy, including Wajid Ali and Shah Faisal. This gang was involved in smuggling individuals to Europe through illegal means. The tragic boat accident claimed the lives of 14 individuals from Kurram who had been misled into undertaking the dangerous journey.