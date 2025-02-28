NATIONAL

At least 10 injured in Quetta blast

By Staff Report

QUETTA: At least 10 people were injured in a blast near Jan Mohammad Road in Quetta, police said.

Police said that an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), that used 2-3 kilograms of explosive material, was planted on a motorcycle and was detonated as a security forces’ vehicle passed near by it.

Immediate rescue operations followed, and the injured were transferred to the hospital for treatment. Authorities confirmed that no fatalities have been reported so far.

The explosion caused damage to four nearby shops and several parked vehicles.

A search operation has been launched in the area to determine the cause of the attack and the individuals behind it.

The blast in Quetta occurred just hours after a suicide bombing in Akora Khattak, Nowshera district, in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The attack at the Darul Uloom Haqqania mosque killed at least four people, including Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani, the chief of JUI-S.

A dozen others were injured in the explosion, which took place after Friday prayers. Police officials confirmed that Maulana Haqqani was likely the primary target of the attack.

Rescue teams were dispatched to the site, and the injured were taken to nearby hospitals. The Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) in Peshawar has been put on high alert in anticipation of further casualties.

Previous article
Ramazan moon not sighted, fasting to commence on Sunday
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Robbers loot millions from National Bank branch in Lasbela

LASBELA: Unidentified gunmen entered National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) branch located in Uthal area of Lasbela and escaped from the scene after looting millions...

KP govt makes substantial achievements in public service delivery last year

IHC adjourns Dr. Aafia case till Thursday

Pakistan desirous of further strengthen ties with Russia: PM

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.