At least 10 injured in Quetta blast

QUETTA: At least 10 people were injured in a blast near Jan Mohammad Road in Quetta, police said.

Police said that an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), that used 2-3 kilograms of explosive material, was planted on a motorcycle and was detonated as a security forces’ vehicle passed near by it.

Immediate rescue operations followed, and the injured were transferred to the hospital for treatment. Authorities confirmed that no fatalities have been reported so far.

The explosion caused damage to four nearby shops and several parked vehicles.

A search operation has been launched in the area to determine the cause of the attack and the individuals behind it.

The blast in Quetta occurred just hours after a suicide bombing in Akora Khattak, Nowshera district, in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The attack at the Darul Uloom Haqqania mosque killed at least four people, including Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani, the chief of JUI-S.

A dozen others were injured in the explosion, which took place after Friday prayers. Police officials confirmed that Maulana Haqqani was likely the primary target of the attack.

Rescue teams were dispatched to the site, and the injured were taken to nearby hospitals. The Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) in Peshawar has been put on high alert in anticipation of further casualties.