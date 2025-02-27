US military to remove transgender service members under new guidance

WASHINGTON: The Pentagon has announced a new policy that will expel transgender service members who do not meet strict requirements, as part of ongoing guidance made public in a court filing.

According to the memo, service members who have a current diagnosis or history of, or exhibit symptoms consistent with, gender dysphoria will be processed for separation from military service.

The new policy follows an executive order signed by President Donald Trump in January, which directs the Department of Defense to implement policies that consider transgender individuals incompatible with military service.

The guidance clarifies that the Department of Defence recognises only two sexes – male and female – and that service members must serve in accordance with their biological sex.

Under the policy, transgender individuals will be allowed to remain in the military only if they meet specific criteria.

The exceptions include service members who can demonstrate “36 consecutive months of stability” in their gender identity with no clinically significant distress, or who show a compelling government interest that supports warfighting capabilities.

The memo also specifies that the Department of Defense will no longer fund any surgeries or hormone treatments related to sex reassignment for service members, nor will they support newly initiated hormone therapies.

The new policy has sparked outrage from transgender service members and their supporters. Air Force Master Sgt. Logan Ireland, a transgender service member for a decade, strongly opposed the policy, stating that the removal of transgender personnel would leave significant gaps in military readiness and effectiveness.

“Thousands of transgender service members like me currently occupy critical roles, many requiring years of specialised training and expertise,” said Ireland.

The policy is also expected to affect transgender recruits, including individuals who were discharged under Trump’s previous administration due to their gender identity. One such individual, Riley Rhyne, had been discharged under the first ban but re-enlisted under President Biden’s reversal of the policy.

Following the Pentagon’s announcement, Rhyne expressed his disappointment but emphasised his determination to continue the fight.

The new Pentagon guidance is part of a broader legal challenge to Trump’s executive order, with ongoing lawsuits arguing that such policies violate the rights of transgender individuals under the US Constitution. A judge hearing the case recently commented that the executive order could be seen as discriminatory, indicating that the courts may take further action to block it.