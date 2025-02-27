Pakistan marks sixth anniversary of Operation Swift Retort, recalling PAF’s decisive response

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan marked the sixth anniversary of Operation Swift Retort on Monday, commemorating the Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) decisive response to India’s airspace violation on February 27, 2019.

The operation served as a significant moment in the country’s military history, demonstrating its ability to defend its sovereignty.

The events unfolded when Indian Air Force (IAF) jets crossed into Pakistani airspace on February 26, claiming to target militant camps. In retaliation, the PAF launched airstrikes across the Line of Control (LoC) the following day, targeting military installations and reinforcing Pakistan’s defensive stance.

During the aerial engagement, the PAF shot down two Indian fighter jets, capturing Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman after his MiG-21 crashed in Azad Kashmir. The incident also exposed operational lapses within the Indian forces, as their own defense system mistakenly downed an Indian Mi-17 helicopter, killing six personnel.

Operation Swift Retort not only reaffirmed Pakistan’s military preparedness but also shattered India’s claims of air superiority in the region. The response was a clear signal that any provocation would be met with swift and decisive action.

As the nation observed this anniversary, the operation remained a symbol of Pakistan’s unwavering resolve to safeguard its borders and respond effectively to future threats.