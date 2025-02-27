Lawless wheels

Hub City has become home to a rising number of unregistered vehicles as well as vehicles without number plates, reflecting a blatant disregard for the law. The recent warning by the SP Hub of a strict action against such vehicles now seems like an empty promise, which has left citizens feeling disillusioned and concerned for their safety.

The issue at hand is not just about unregistered vehicles but rather about the lack of accountability and road safety. Without proper registration and number plates, these vehicles become invisible to the law which makes it impossible for the police to track them down in case of a crime. This creates a breeding ground for illicit activities, putting the lives of innocent citizens at risk.

The failure to take action against such illegal practices raises questions about the commitment of the authorities to ensuring public safety. Simply setting up checkpoints or increasing patrols will not curb this problem. It is important to build a culture of accountability and respect for the law. The citizens of Hub deserve better, and it’s time for the Government of Balochistan to prioritise citizen’s safety and take serious action against unregistered vehicles. This is not just a matter of law and order, but one of trust and responsibility.

SHAHQUE ZAHID

HUB