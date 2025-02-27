Latif Khosa visits Mustafa Amir’s family, demands minister’s resignation

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and senior lawyer Latif Khosa visited the home of Mustafa Amir on Tuesday, offering condolences to the grieving family and demanding accountability for the teenager’s tragic murder.

Speaking to the media after his visit, Khosa strongly criticized the authorities, stating that in any other country, the provincial home minister would have resigned over such a failure. “Here, only SHOs and SSPs are suspended while the real culprits escape accountability,” he remarked.

Khosa also took aim at Karachi police, blaming their inefficiency for the failure to recover Mustafa Amir in time. He called the delay in action a significant factor that contributed to the boy’s murder.

Meanwhile, Mustafa Amir’s father expressed satisfaction with the ongoing police investigation and confirmed that the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) was handling the case without interference. However, he reiterated his demand for strict punishment against those responsible.

The case of Mustafa Amir, who went missing on January 6, has seen multiple twists. His mother filed a missing persons report on January 7, but the case escalated when a ransom call was received on January 25. A police raid on February 9 resulted in the arrest of the key suspect, Armughan Qureshi, who initially admitted to killing Mustafa but later retracted his statement.

Investigators have since uncovered that Armughan, along with his accomplice Shiraz, murdered Mustafa over a dispute involving a girl. Authorities are now working with Interpol to reach the girl, who is reportedly in the United States, as her testimony is considered crucial to the case.