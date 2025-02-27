KP govt extends Sehat Card facility to overseas Pakistani workers

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has announced the extension of the Sehat Card health facility to overseas Pakistani laborers, ensuring they receive essential healthcare support despite residing abroad.

Following directives from Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, the provincial government has reached out to the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation to gather data on eligible workers from KP. According to an official statement, many overseas laborers contribute significantly to the economy but often miss out on government welfare programs due to their absence from the country.

Under this initiative, Pakistani workers holding labor visas will be eligible for medical treatment abroad. After submitting their medical reports to the KP Health Department, their families will be reimbursed for verified medical expenses.

The program is specifically designed for the labor class, reinforcing the government’s commitment to supporting overseas Pakistanis and recognizing their contributions to the national economy. The move is expected to provide much-needed financial relief to workers and their families while strengthening the province’s welfare initiatives.