King Charles Turns To David Beckham For Help Amid Crisis

King Charles is tapping into the power of social media influencers to promote traditional crafts, sustainability, and well-being as part of his charity’s latest initiative. The King’s Foundation, which celebrates its 35th anniversary this year, has launched a search for young changemakers under 35 who can help spread awareness about key causes including textiles, architecture, health, farming, and horticulture.

Among those backing the campaign is David Beckham, who appears in a 35-second promotional video highlighting the importance of nature, sustainable farming, and conservation. The football legend, who is also passionate about beekeeping, joined the Foundation as an ambassador last year, alongside actress Sienna Miller, music icon Rod Stewart, and his wife Penny Lancaster.

A Mission to Inspire the Next Generation

Kristina Murrin, CEO of The King’s Foundation, emphasized the initiative’s goal: “We are searching for the next generation of makers and changemakers who will act as diverse and impactful representatives for the areas we support and that the King stands for.”

She explained that the campaign seeks to showcase the interconnectedness of nature and humanity, a philosophy King Charles refers to as “harmony.” The foundation hopes to attract influencers, content creators, and young talents who can amplify the message.

A Documentary to Highlight the Foundation’s Work

To further mark the milestone anniversary, King Charles is also backing a documentary on the Foundation’s work, set to premiere on Amazon. Murrin described the project as “a fantastic showcase for the King’s lifetime of service to the natural world.”

The King’s Foundation, originally launched in 1990 as the Institute of Architecture, has since evolved into a multi-disciplinary education platform supporting 15,000 students annually—from school-level learners to PhD candidates—in fields such as natural sciences, sustainable food production, heritage crafts, and urban regeneration.

Preserving Traditional Arts and Crafts

One of the Foundation’s key missions is to preserve endangered traditional crafts, such as couture embroidery and fine furniture making. Programs at Highgrove House, King Charles’ countryside residence, offer students the chance to work on couture embroidery projects in partnership with Chanel’s Metiers d’Art Fellowship, drawing inspiration from the estate’s lush gardens.

Students, like London-based Angelica Ellis, appreciate the initiative’s impact. “Here, it’s all about protecting traditional crafts, which is something I care about too,” Ellis shared. “The tutors provide insights you don’t get anywhere else.”

With backing from high-profile ambassadors and a global influencer outreach, King Charles’ initiative aims to keep heritage arts alive while engaging a new digital generation in sustainability and conservation.