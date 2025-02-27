JI challenges delay in Punjab local govt elections in LHC

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the delay in holding local government elections in Punjab, arguing that the postponement violates constitutional provisions and undermines democratic governance.

The petition was filed by JI Lahore Emir Ziauddin Ansari through Advocate Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali, naming the federal government, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), and other relevant authorities as respondents.

According to the petition, the prolonged delay in conducting local elections has led to administrative mismanagement, resource misallocation, and a lack of public representation at the grassroots level. It further claimed that the absence of elected local bodies strengthens feudal control and marginalizes vulnerable communities, depriving them of their right to self-governance.

The petitioner has urged the court to order the immediate scheduling of local government elections within 90 days and impose penalties on authorities responsible for failing to uphold their constitutional obligations.

The delay in Punjab’s local elections has been a contentious issue, with opposition parties accusing the government of deliberately postponing the process to maintain control over local administrations. The case is now set to be reviewed by the LHC, which will determine the legality of the election delay and the necessary course of action.