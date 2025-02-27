Jennifer Garner Faces Ultimatum From Fiancé Over Close Bond With Ben Affleck

ennifer Garner is reportedly facing relationship tensions with fiancé John Miller due to her close connection with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

According to RadarOnline.com, Miller, a businessman and CEO, has grown increasingly frustrated with Affleck’s presence in Garner’s life, particularly after Affleck’s split from Jennifer Lopez.

“John wants to take the front seat in Jen’s life, and right now, Ben pretty much occupies that place,” a source told the outlet, adding that Miller has been “infinitely patient,” but now feels it’s time for a change.

Fiancé Wants Garner to Set Priorities

The dynamic between Garner and Affleck—who co-parent their three children—has long been seen as strong and supportive. However, Miller reportedly wants to establish boundaries before their wedding.

“He’s not asking Jen to take Ben out of her life, but John wants to be the priority—he wants to be her number one,” the insider explained.

Can Jennifer Garner Redefine Her Relationship With Affleck?

While Garner remains dedicated to co-parenting with Affleck, shifting the balance in favor of her fiancé could prove difficult.

“The concern is that it may be impossible for Jen to move forward with a change in dynamics with Ben because it has been this way for so long,” the source added.

Despite her love for Miller, sources suggest Garner may struggle to fully separate her emotional support system from Affleck, raising questions about the future of her engagement.