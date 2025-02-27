Israel frees Palestinian prisoners after Hamas returns four hostages’ bodies

TEL AVIV: Israel has released more than 600 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the bodies of four Israeli hostages. The swap, which took place early Thursday, is part of the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire deal that came into effect on January 19.

The handover of the hostages’ bodies was carried out with the help of Egyptian mediators and was confirmed to be underway through an Israeli crossing, with an identification process now beginning.

Photo: People gather in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank to welcome freed Palestinian prisoners/Reuters

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had delayed the release of the prisoners until the bodies were handed over and assured that there would be no public “humiliating ceremonies” during the exchange, which had caused tensions and uncertainty around the future of the truce.

Hamas had previously held public ceremonies during past exchanges, where hostages were paraded on stage, often with certificates and gift bags, which led to outrage in Israel.

The Israeli government argued that these spectacles were inappropriate and disrupted the process.

To avoid further controversy, Hamas agreed to forgo the usual public ceremony, with the bodies of the four hostages being returned without any fanfare. In return, Israel freed more than 600 Palestinian prisoners.

The handover is the final exchange under the first phase of the ceasefire deal, with the United States working to secure a second phase despite its complex and drawn-out implementation.

Photo: A freed Palestinian prisoner is greeted after being released from an Israeli jail as part of a ceasefire and a hostages-prisoners/Reuters

Meanwhile, a Red Cross convoy transporting the released Palestinian prisoners left Israel’s Ofer prison, heading toward the West Bank town of Beitunia. The convoy was greeted by cheering families and supporters. A similar scene unfolded in Gaza City’s Khan Younis, where hundreds of released detainees were welcomed home.

This marks a significant moment in the ongoing efforts to manage the fragile ceasefire and further negotiations for peace.