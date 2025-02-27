IG Sindh summoned by NA panel over Mustafa Amir’s murder case

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Interior has taken notice of the case of Mustafa Amir, who was murdered last month in Karachi.

The committee has issued a notice to the IG of Sindh, asking him to appear before the committee on Friday, February 28, 2025.

The notice states that the IG Sindh, along with other relevant police officials, should present details regarding the case, including information about Armaghan and the drug trade.

Earlier, the Sindh Home Department issued a notification in accordance with the directives of the Sindh High Court, revoking the administrative powers of the judge at Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) 1 in the Mustafa Amir murder case.

This move comes in light of the controversy surrounding the refusal to grant remand for Armaghan, the main accused in the Mustafa Amir murder case, by ATC 1.

In response, the Sindh Interior Minister had formally written to the SHC addressing the issue.

As a result, the administrative powers of the ATC 1 judge have now been transferred to the judge at ATC 3, following the high court’s orders.

Earlier, Police produced two accused of Mustafa Amir murder case before a magisterial court.

Police presented Armaghan and Sheeraz in the court of Judicial Magistrate South.

“Did you issue notices to defence lawyers,” the court questioned the investigation officer.

The magistrate expressed disappointment over the I/O’s performance owing to which identification parade of accused could not be conducted. The witnesses’ statements could not be recorded under section 164.

The court issued notices to the lawyers of accused and ordered production of the suspects again tomorrow (Thursday).

The investigation officer had informed about recording statements of prime accused Armaghan’s two servants under section 164.

Mustafa Amir was kidnapped and allegedly murdered by his friends in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on January 6.

According to the police, the youth’s friends stuffed his body in the trunk of his car and torched it in the Hub area of Balochistan.