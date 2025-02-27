Actor Gene Hackman and Wife Found Dead at Their New Mexico Home

Legendary Hollywood actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, have been found dead at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, authorities confirmed on Wednesday. Hackman, 95, was one of the most celebrated actors of his generation, known for his roles in The French Connection, Superman, and Unforgiven.

According to a statement from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies discovered the couple at their Sunset Trail residence in the afternoon. Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed that their dog was also found deceased.

“This is an active investigation,” Mendoza said, adding, “At this time, we do not believe foul play was a factor.” However, he did not provide a cause of death or specify when the couple passed away. Authorities are currently waiting for approval of a search warrant as part of the preliminary death investigation.

A Hollywood Icon’s Legacy

With a career spanning six decades, Hackman was a two-time Academy Award winner, earning Best Actor for his role as Jimmy “Popeye” Doyle in The French Connection (1971) and Best Supporting Actor for his performance as Little Bill Daggett in Unforgiven (1992). He also received two BAFTAs, four Golden Globes, and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Hackman’s breakthrough role came in 1967’s Bonnie and Clyde, where he played Buck Barrow, earning his first Oscar nomination. He went on to receive additional nominations for I Never Sang for My Father (1970) and Mississippi Burning (1988). His other notable films included The Conversation (1974), Runaway Jury (2003), and The Royal Tenenbaums (2001).

His final big-screen role was in the 2004 comedy Welcome to Mooseport, after which he retired from acting.

From Military Service to Hollywood Stardom

Born in California in 1930, Hackman enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps at just 16, serving for four and a half years. After his military service, he pursued acting and trained at the Pasadena Playhouse, where he formed a lasting friendship with Dustin Hoffman.

Despite his success, Hackman was known for his humility, once saying:

“I was trained to be an actor, not a star. I was trained to play roles, not to deal with fame.”

Tributes Pour In

News of Hackman’s passing has sent shockwaves across Hollywood and beyond, with fans and industry peers mourning the loss of one of cinema’s greatest talents.

Authorities are expected to release further details regarding the couple’s deaths in the coming days.